Five students from India are among the 50 finalists shortlisted for a prestigious USD 100,000 award for making a real impact on learning and society at large. 5 Indians on Global Student Prize 2025 top 50 shortlist

The Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2025 is open to all students who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills programme. Part-time students and those enrolled in online courses are also eligible.

The Indian students shortlisted are Adarsh Kumar and Mannat Samra, students at Jayshree Periwal International School in Jaipur, Dhiraj Gatmane from Secondary and Higher Secondary Kasampura in Maharashtra, Jahaan Arora from The International School Bangalore and Shivansh Gupta at Heritage International Xperiential School in the Delhi NCR region.

They were selected from nearly 11,000 nominations and applications from 148 countries.

The top 10 finalists of the 2025 prize are expected to be announced next month and the winner later in the year, chosen from that list by a Global Student Prize Academy made up of prominent individuals.

“At Chegg, we’re proud to support and celebrate the changemakers who aren’t just imagining a better world – they’re building it,” said Nathan Schultz, President and CEO of Chegg, Inc.

“From environmental and social justice to education, health, and youth empowerment, this year’s Global Student Prize finalists are tackling the world’s most pressing challenges with courage and innovation,” he said.

Kumar, who discovered coding at an early age, launched Mission Badlao which helped 1,300 families access welfare schemes and his Skillzo platform delivers exposure, mentorship, and programmes in entrepreneurial skills.

He has been recognised for his efforts to transform lives through education, entrepreneurship, and impactful policy.

Samra, a 17-year-old changemaker from the same Jaipur school, has been shortlisted for leading powerful reforms in criminal justice, refugee education, and environmental innovation.

She also co-developed SecureSense, an AI surveillance tool to protect border communities.

Raised in the tribal regions of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gatmane founded Second Sunrise to help train seniors in digital literacy, build eco-homes and conduct health screenings.

If he wins the Global Student Prize, he plans to expand his Tech Pods globally, launch intergenerational augmented reality (AR) heritage trails, and train 50,000 more volunteers.

Arora has been shortlisted for his inspiring fundraising drives for HIV positive individuals and ground-breaking youth time-banking platform $ocialCred$ to empower children to clock in hours of community service.

Gupta has been picked for his work in the field of gender equality, inclusion and innovation.

“Their story is a powerful reminder that education is a catalyst for solving global challenges. At a time when the world is changing rapidly, investing in education has never been more vital. It’s how we prepare the next generation to lead with purpose, think boldly, and shape a better future,” said Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Varkey Foundation.

Applications and nominations for this year’s Global Student Prize closed on Sunday, with students being assessed on their academic achievement, impact on their peers and how they make a difference in their communities and beyond.