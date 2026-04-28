Thane, As many as 59 meritorious students from Maharashtra's Thane district have embarked on an 'ISRO Study Tour' under the innovative 'Mission Bharari' initiative, aimed to connect rural students with advanced science. 59 Thane students embark on science study tour under 'Mission Bharari'

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde flagged the tour at the District Planning Bhavan on Monday, marking the commencement of a five-day educational journey to India's premier space research centres, an official release by the district administration said on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde described the selected students as "science soldiers" who would shape the country's scientific future.

"Mission Bharari is a comprehensive effort to give wings to the dreams of rural students and connect the children of our soil with the sky. Science is not just information, but the curiosity to ask 'why', which leads to great discoveries," he said.

The experience of visiting the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, a major space research centre of ISRO, and Thumba Rocket Launching Station would be as transformative as an entire year of school education, Shinde noted.

As part of the initiative by District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal, the group includes 59 students from classes 5 to 8 selected from Ambernath, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Murbad and Shahapur talukas through a competitive exam.

During the tour, the students would travel by air to Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari, and also visit the Kerala Science and Technology Museum, Priyadarshini Planetarium, and the Swami Vivekananda Memorial, the release said.

Mission Bharari aims to provide quality educational and scientific opportunities to students in rural areas, developing a scientific outlook and inspiring them to dream big. The district administration has made available nearly ₹50 lakh through the District Planning Development Committee to fund this exposure visit, the release added.

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