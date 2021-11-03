Home / Education / News / Age limit has not been relaxed for Indian Army recruitment: PIB Fact Check
Age limit has not been relaxed for Indian Army recruitment: PIB Fact Check

  • PIB Fact Check, has warned job aspirants of a false claim regarding Indian Army recruitment process.
Age limit has not been relaxed for Indian Army recruitment: PIB Fact Check
Age limit has not been relaxed for Indian Army recruitment: PIB Fact Check
Published on Nov 03, 2021 05:43 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Government’s fact check agency, PIB Fact Check, has warned job aspirants of a false claim regarding Indian Army recruitment process. It has asked job aspirants to follow the official website of the India Army for details regarding the recruitment criteria.

“A picture claims that the Indian government has given 2 years relaxation in the age limit for the 2022 army recruitment. #PIBFactCheck This claim is fake. There is no such change in the age limit,” the PIB Fact Check has said in a tweet.

The PIB Fact Check has shared a screenshot of the fake claim through its Twitter handle, which candidates should avoid on social media.

Selection to Indian Army is done through recruitment rallies and common entrance exams, followed by medical tests and physical tests. Details of the recruitment are intimated to candidates through official website, employment newspaper, national dailies and also through verified Facebook and Twitter handles.

The official website of the Indian Army recruitment is joinindianarmy.nic.in.

indian army indian army recruitment
