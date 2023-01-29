Home / Education / News / AIBE XVII (17) admit cards tomorrow on barcouncilofindia.org

AIBE XVII (17) admit cards tomorrow on barcouncilofindia.org

Published on Jan 29, 2023 11:29 AM IST

AIBE 17: Candidates can download AIBE XVII from the official website, barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE XVII (17) admit cards tomorrow on barcouncilofindia.org (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AIBE 17: Bar Council of India (BCI) will issue admit cards for All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII or AIBE 17) tomorrow, January 30. Candidates can download it from the official website, barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.

Previously, BCI had extended the last date to apply for the exam. It allowed candidates to submit forms till January 18, instead of January 16.

“Based on the request received from many candidates, the last date for Registration of AIBE is extended to 18.01.2023,” reads a notice on the BCI website.

As per information available on the website, AIBE 17 admit cards will be available from January 30 to February 3 on the exam website.

AIBE XVII is scheduled for February 5, 2023.

All India Bar Examination is a certification exam. Law graduates who qualify in the exam become eligible to practice in courts across the country.

How to download AIBE 17 admit card

  1. Go to barcouncilofindia.org or allindiabarexamination.com.
  2. Open the admit card download link.
  3. Enter the asked login credentials.
  4. Submit and download the admit card.
