AKTU Exams 2022: Admit card to release today for left over exams

Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University will release admit card for AKTU Exams 2022. The admit card will be available for the left over examinations of the students who did not participate in the first and second phase examinations of the odd semester of the academic session 2021-22.

The left over examinations for first and second phase will begin on April 23 and will end on May 12, 2022. The exams will be conducted in offline mode at various exam centres across the state. Earlier the exams were postponed due to various reasons including COVID19.

Candidates who will appear for the examinations will have to download the admit card through the official site of AKTU by using their respective login credentials. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

AKTU Exams 2022: How to download admit card

Visit the official site of AKTU on aktu.ac.in.

Click on AKTU Exams 2022 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.