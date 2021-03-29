Allahabad University releases guidelines for online semester exams, check here

The University of Allahabad has released guidelines for online semester examination that will begin on April 3 onwards. The guidelines have been issued by the varsity for undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams that will be conducted online. Candidates who will have to appear for the semester exams can download the notice through the official site of Allahabad University on allduniv.ac.in.

As per the guidelines, all the students will have to follow it. The online semester exams will be conducted in online mode and the exam duration is for 3 hours. Candidates will get an additional time of 30 minutes to submit the answer sheets online.

Check Guidelines Here

Candidates can check the guidelines in the list given below.

1. The answer scripts must be uploaded on portal only and no other mode will be accepted. The submission window will be available after 90 minutes from the state time of the paper.

2. The students will have to keep their answer scripts of 12 pages ready for each paper with information including class, subject. Paper and paper code in one inch space from the top, sides and bottom with ½ inch margin and page numbers as 1/12, 2/12…

3. A new question will have to be started in a new page for the sake of proper evaluation.

4. Students must download Microsoft office lens, Microsoft office, adobe or any other scanner and practice to scan all 12 pages together into one PDF file and upload once on the portal.

5. The name of the PDF should be in the format -- “AU_Roll Number_Paper Code”

The semester examination as per previous notification will be conducted online in three shifts. The first shift would be held from 8 am to 10 am, the second shift from 11 am to 1 pm, and the third shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. Students will have to download the question papers from the Allahabad University website and upload the answer scripts as mentioned in the guidelines.