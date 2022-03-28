Home / Education / News / Annamalai University running ODL courses without approval, says UGC
  As per regulations "no higher educational institutions shall offer any open and distance learning programmes and/or online programme and admit learners thereto unless it has been granted recognition by the Commission", the UGC said.
Published on Mar 28, 2022 07:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently said Open and Distance Learning (ODL) courses being offered by Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu violates rules and regulations of the commission, and asked students not to take admission to these courses.

As per regulations “no higher educational institutions shall offer any open and distance learning programmes and/or online programme and admit learners thereto unless it has been granted recognition by the Commission”, the UGC said.

The university was granted recognition to offer ODL courses till 2014-15 and no further recognition has been accorded to it to offer any programme through ODL mode, the UGC said.

“The ODL programmes offered by the Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu without prior approval of UGC are invalid and the University is solely responsible for the career consequences of the students, if any, arising out of the same,” the official notification said.

(Annamalai University has been contacted by Hindustan Times for comments. If they respond, it will be added here.)

