Around 24 lakh teachers trained under NISHTHA online program by June 2021: Govt

Around 24 lakh teachers have completed NISHTHA online training at elementary level by June, 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said on Monday. He was replying to a question asked in the Lok Sabha on the number of teachers who have already been imparted training under the program.

To the question on whether online teaching skills are being imparted to the teachers under NISHTHA so that online teaching can be further improved, Pradhan said, due to COVID-19 challenges and in order to provide continuous professional development opportunities to the teachers at the elementary level, NISHTHA online was launched using DIKSHA platform in October 2020.

"Under NISHTHA, a module on integrating ICT in teaching, learning and assessment has been introduced. Further, NCERT initiated a webinar series from April, 2020 focussing on orientation of teachers, students and other stakeholders on use of various ICT tools, digital initiatives and emerging trends in educational technology, cyber safety and security," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON