Home / Education / News / Around 24 lakh teachers trained under NISHTHA online program by June 2021: Govt
Around 24 lakh teachers trained under NISHTHA online program by June 2021: Govt(File photo)
Around 24 lakh teachers trained under NISHTHA online program by June 2021: Govt(File photo)
news

Around 24 lakh teachers trained under NISHTHA online program by June 2021: Govt

  • Around 24 lakh teachers have completed NISHTHA online training at elementary level by June, 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 06:53 PM IST

Around 24 lakh teachers have completed NISHTHA online training at elementary level by June, 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said on Monday. He was replying to a question asked in the Lok Sabha on the number of teachers who have already been imparted training under the program.

To the question on whether online teaching skills are being imparted to the teachers under NISHTHA so that online teaching can be further improved, Pradhan said, due to COVID-19 challenges and in order to provide continuous professional development opportunities to the teachers at the elementary level, NISHTHA online was launched using DIKSHA platform in October 2020.

"Under NISHTHA, a module on integrating ICT in teaching, learning and assessment has been introduced. Further, NCERT initiated a webinar series from April, 2020 focussing on orientation of teachers, students and other stakeholders on use of various ICT tools, digital initiatives and emerging trends in educational technology, cyber safety and security," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nishtha
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.