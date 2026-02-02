Assam CM Himanta inaugurates 67 schools, lays foundation of 61 more

Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated 67 school buildings and laid the foundation for 61 more with a total investment of ₹760 crore, aiming to create world-class learning environments across the state.

Speaking at the central function at Sonapur near here, Sarma said the day was ''historic and transformative'' for the state's education sector.

Earlier, educational institutions in the state were constructed through donations and contributions from individuals, and to meet classroom requirements, small rooms were often built using funds from MLAs' or MPs' Local Area Development schemes, he said.

''Such unplanned constructions diminished the aesthetic appeal of school campuses and even after more than seven decades of India's independence, there was a pressing need to bring about a comprehensive transformation in educational institutions of the state'', Sarma said.

The CM said after assuming office in 2021, his government had adopted a well-planned approach to reconstruct schools across the state in a modern and aesthetically appealing manner.

He said the state government has undertaken the construction of new buildings for 1,318 schools across the state and renovated old buildings of 58 schools instead of demolishing them.

Sarma added that of the 67 schools inaugurated, new buildings have been constructed at a cost of around ₹483 crore, of which 18 schools were built under the PM-DevINE scheme.

These school buildings include up to 20 classrooms, rooms for the principal and teachers, laboratories, libraries, smart classrooms, and other essential infrastructure.

Additionally, 21 school buildings were constructed under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme, while 28 were built using funds from the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, he said.

The foundation stones laid for 61 school buildings will involve an expenditure of ₹277.55 crore, with each school being constructed at a cost of ₹4.55 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

"This is the new Assam. When we resolve to do something, we ensure its completion. We had dreamt of rebuilding school infrastructure across the state, and today we have turned that dream into reality", the CM said.

Sarma announced that within the next few days, 100 newly constructed schools in tea garden areas would be formally inaugurated.

Along with new infrastructure development, the government has also recruited a significant number of new teachers with 70 per cent of the current teachers in government schools below the age of 45 years, he added.

