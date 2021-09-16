Home / Education / News / Assam: Schools for class 10 students to reopen from Monday
Assam: Schools for class 10 students to reopen from Monday

  • In Assam, schools will reopen for class 10 students in high schools, high madrassas, residential schools, government and private day boarding schools on September 20, Monday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 01:40 PM IST

In Assam, schools will reopen for class 10 students in high schools, high madrassas, residential schools, government and private day boarding schools on September 20, Monday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

He has asked the authorities of all the schools which have been ordered to reopen to ensure that all employees and workers are fully vaccinated.

This decision has been taken in the weekly cabinet meeting of the state.

In a tweet, the chief minister has said, “In the weekly #AssamCabinet, we took several major decisions regarding rhino protection, reopening of Class X, premium for crop insurance, developing seed farms, State holiday on Karam Puja, ending license system for rickshaws, funds for infrastructure work, among others.” 

He has also announced the creation of a post “Chief Engineer PWD (health and education)”, under Assam PWD (building and NH) department. 

The creation of this post will help expedite all health and educational infrastructure projects undertaken by the PWD in the state.

 

Topics
assam news schools reopening
