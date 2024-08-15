An assistant professor in Assam University's Law Department has been detained for allegedly molesting a student in the campus. Police detained him from the department on Wednesday afternoon and the officials said that he'll be arrested soon. Assam University assistant professor detained for allegedly molesting student

The police acted after receiving a complaint from a student. As per the complaint, the incident happened on August 10 after a departmental examination.

The assistant professor, identified as Biswajit Das, initially offered the student a packet of sweets and called her to his office, according to the student.

"It was around 4:30 pm when I went to submit my papers. He asked me to wait and later called me to his chamber. There he gave me an indecent proposal, touched me inappropriately and also threatened me," the victim said.

The assistant professor allegedly asked her to stay under him to get some academic advantages. "He shouted at me saying, You Stay Mine, and I will make you the class topper. When I refused, he became aggressive and tried to grab me by my private parts. I managed to escape but he kept threatening me," she said.

According to her, Das did the same with other students in the past but they didn't lodge complaints because he is an influential person in the department.

A team of police, headed by the additional superintendent of police (crime) of Cachar district, Seetal Kumar on Wednesday afternoon entered the premises of the university and detained Das.

Police said that they are investigating the matter and a cae will be registered against the assistant professor based on the complaint they received. "We are investigating the matter and the accused is going through an interrogation," a senior cop said.

The University authorities said that they have received a copy of the FIR and this has been sent to their internal Complaint Committee.

The authorities said that they will be conducting an internal investigation and if the committee finds Biswajit Das guilty, proper actions will be taken as per the rules.