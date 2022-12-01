Atal Innovation Mission invites applications for Community Innovator Fellowship

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, on Tuesday announced the launch of applications for Community Innovator Fellowship (CIF).

CIF is an initiative of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog in collaboration with UNDP India “to facilitate knowledge building and provide infrastructure support to aspiring community innovators essential for their entrepreneurship journey,” as per an official system.

Currently there are 22 Community Innovator fellows being incubated at the Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC), according to NITI Aayog.

“A Community Innovator Fellow is an individual with an entrepreneurial mind-set, with an idea to solve a community challenge through her/his enterprise. The journey of the fellow has been structured into 5 phases and applicants can visit the link - https://aim.gov.in/acic-fellowship.php,” an official statement said.

Speaking at the launch Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, AIM mentioned “At the micro level, the start-up revolution has reached the tier 2, and tier 3 cities of India and amped up the Startup ecosystem in these regions. Solving local problems at scale ranging across issues like healthcare, education, agriculture, financial services is the key driving force for Atal Innovation Mission to empower the innovators solving local community problems at the grassroots. With the strategic locations Atal Community Innovation Centres are witnessing the grassroots innovators undergoing the transformation journey of pursuing the entrepreneurship as their full-fledged career options. With this launch of applications for fellowship we call upon the applicants to experience the journey of creating a change in the community”.

AIM has set up 14 Atal Community Innovation Centres (ACIC) across the country, spread across 9 states and 36 more are coming up.

Apply here.

More information about the fellowship.