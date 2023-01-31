Austrade collaborates with CII for Tech Vocational Education & Training courses

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission or Austrade, Australian Government agency has collaborated with Confederation of Indian Industry, CII for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

According to an official press release issued by Austrade, the MoU signed between these two organisations will focus on Australian training standards and delivery in sectors ranging across automotive, allied health, mining, IT, cyber security, renewable energy, logistics, supply chain and water management.

The flagship program by Australian government named, ‘Australia-India Future Skills Initiative’ will support India’s workforce and skills development through partnerships with Australian vocational education, training and skills providers.

Sougata Roy Choudhury, Executive Director, Skill Development & Livelihood, Industrial Relations, Affirmative Action and Rural Development, CII, said, "This collaboration will help to bring latest Australia based Vocational programs in India which will enable youth to get World-class training and certification. It is our endeavour to bring such International certifications in India helping youth to find good job opportunities within India and abroad."

Moreover, the program also will encourage bilateral collaboration on delivering Australian skills training to India through trade missions, G2G agreements, webinars, seminars and business matching in education and training sector, as per the press statement. It will also enhance two-way market literacy and connect commercial skilling opportunities between Australian providers and Indian universities and corporates.

Leo Bremanis, Trade and Investment Commissioner for the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), who leads the Australian Government’s 4-year Australia-India Future Skills Initiative, said, “Australia's education and vocational training system is world class, and Australian skills provision India is a wonderful opportunity for our bilateral relationship and India’s workforce development. CII’s strong industry interface will see our skills collaboration go from strength to strength.”