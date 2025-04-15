Bernie Sanders praises Harvard for rejecting Trump Administration's demands, says others should follow their lead

US Senator for Vermont Bernie Sanders has praised Harvard for rejecting the Trump Administration's conditions for receiving federal grants and suggested other universities should follow their lead. Bernie Sanders (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(AP)

“Congratulations to Harvard for refusing to relinquish its constitutional rights to Trump’s authoritarianism. Other universities should follow their lead,” Sanders posted on X.

“And instead of doing pro bono work for Trump, cowardly law firms should be defending those who believe in the rule of law,” he added.

What happened?

The Trump administration earlier this month said Harvard University must meet several demands, which will be conditions for receiving around USD 9 billion in federal money. This move was aimed at curbing campus activism and antisemitism.

Harvard refused to accept the demands. In a statement, the varsity said governments should not interfere with the functioning of a private university.

“No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue," Harvard President Alan Garber said.

The Trump administration has now frozen $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard.

"The Joint Task Force to combat anti-Semitism is announcing a freeze on $2.2 billion in multi-year grants and $60M in multi-year contract value to Harvard University," the US Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

Not just Harvard, the Trump administration had previously cancelled money to Columbia, Princeton, Cornell, Northwestern and Pennsylvania universities.

What were the demands to Harvard

In a letter to Harvard's president, federal agencies outlined necessary demands for a “continued financial relationship” with the government.

They said that Harvard has “fundamentally failed to protect American students and faculty from antisemitic violence and harassment” and must take immediate action.

The letter demanded a ban on face masks, which news agency AP said was targeted at pro-Palestinian protesters who have sometimes worn masks to hide their identities.

The letter demanded that Harvard must clarify its campus speech policies, which limit the time, place, and manner of protests and other activities.

The agencies asked Harvard to review and change academic departments at that "fuel antisemitic harassment”.

They said Harvard must adopt “merit-based” admissions and hiring policies and remove any preferences based on race, religion, sex or other characteristics.

Harvard also must work to end diversity, equity and inclusion programs that teach students and faculty to “make snap judgments about each other based on crude race and identity stereotypes,” the letter said.

The letter demanded Harvard must comply with a federal law requiring the disclosure of foreign gifts and contracts.

(With inputs from agencies)