Bihar Board Class 10 examinee shot dead by another examinee while returning home from exam centre in Sasaram

An examinee of Bihar School Examination Board class 10 examination was killed and another was critically injured during firing by another examinee on NH 19 (GT Road) near Tata Motors Agency under Dhaudand police station area of Rohtas district on Thursday evening. The victim and accused, all in age group of 15 to 17, were students of the same high school at Dehri and were appearing in class 10 board exams from the same examination centre at Sasaram. (Representative Image)

The deceased was identified as Amit Kumar and critically injured Sanjeet Kumar, both are residents of Shambhu Bigha village in Dehri Mufassil police station. They were returning home on an auto-rickshaw from the examination centre in Saint Anna High School at Sasaram, police said.

The victim and accused, all in age group of 15 to 17, were students of the same high school at Dehri and were appearing in class 10 board exams from the same examination centre at Sasaram. The accused had fired to take revenge from a classmate who had bullied and assaulted him since long but the bullets hit two innocent examinees that were on the same auto-rickshaw, Rohtas SP Raushan Kumar said.

The student, who used to torment other classmates, had formed a group of aggressive students and he was bullying and assaulting the accused, belonging to a poor and weak family, since they were in class 9 in the same high school at Dehri.

"The accused came in contact with a person during his journey to Prayagraj in Maha Kumbh recently, who assured to provide him a pistol and bullets if he arranged for ₹25,000. The accused was sharp in studies. He earned the money from on-line trading in the share market and purchased the weapon," SP Kumar said.

On Wednesday, the accused was again tortured and assaulted at the examination centre. Next day, the accused brought the pistol and bullets and hid at a place before entering the examination centre.

After the exams got over, he took the weapon and reached near the Tata Motors agency on an auto rickshaw and waited for the student who used to torment him. At about 5.15pm, as the auto-rickshaw carrying them reached the spot, the accused opened fire on it. The student targetted for attack, escaped unhurt but the two innocent students were injured.

Amit was hit on the back while Sanjeet on leg. Both were rushed to Narayan Medical College and Hospital at Jamuhar by the police, where Amit succumbed to the spinal cord injury, police said.

The accused was arrested from his maternal uncle’s home near the place of occurrence at Karpurwa village. The country made pistol used in the crime was recovered from behind the house. "CCTV footage near the place clearly showed that the accused alone was firing on the auto-rickshaw," the SP said.

Om Friday, some students blocked the NH with the body which was later handed over to the family by police after the autopsy on Friday morning. But police chased them away and cleared the heavy traffic due to Maha Kumbh.

"Two cases had been registered, one against the accused under sections 103(1), 61(2), 109 and 3(5) of BNS for murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy and section 27 of Arms Act and the other against the hooligans who blocked road and traffic and infringement in the duty of government officer," Dhaudand SHO inspector Manoj Kumar said.

Class 10 examinations by BSEB have begun in Bihar since February 17. Over 15 lakh students are participating in the examination.