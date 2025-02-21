Jharkhand board 10th exam: JAC cancels Hindi and Science exam after 'paper leak'

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday cancelled the class 10 board examinations for Hindi and Science subjects after the question papers allegedly got leaked and went viral on social media. The class 10 (matriculation) and class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations began amid tight security across Jharkhand on February 11. (Representative image)(Santosh Kumar/ File)

The Hindi examination took place on February 18 and the Science paper was scheduled on Thursday.

"All students, their parents, principals concerned, center superintendents and officials concerned are informed that in the light of information received through social media and newspapers, the examinations of Hindi (Course A & Course B) subject held in the first sitting on February 18 and Science subject in the first sitting on February 20 are cancelled," JAC, a government body, said in a notice.

It stated that the re-examinations in these subjects would be held later.

"The information of paper leak came from Koderma. The JAC has sought a report in this regard from the Koderma deputy commissioner in 24 hours. Further action will be taken after submission of the report," state School Education and Literacy Department secretary Uma Shankar Singh told PTI.

Over 7.84 lakh students are enrolled to take both the board examinations, which are being conducted in two sittings.

The class 10 examinations are scheduled in the first sitting (9.45 am to 1 pm), while the class 12 examinations are being held in the second sitting (2 pm to 5.15 pm).

More than 4.33 lakh students are expected to appear for the class 10 examinations across 1,297 examination centres, while over 3.50 lakh students are likely to write intermediate examinations across 789 centres.

Attacking the state government over the alleged paper leak incident, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi has sought the resignation of state Education Minister Ramdas Soren and JAC chairman Natwa Hansda.

"Perhaps this is the first time that matriculation exam paper has been leaked in Jharkhand. The Science paper was going viral on social media since this morning. After the examination started, when the question paper was compared with the original, it was found to be exactly the same," Marandi posted on X.

He said the incident of paper leak in matriculation exam is unacceptable.

"The education minister and JAC chairman should take moral responsibility and resign immediately. The state government should recommend a CBI inquiry into this paper leak case and ensure strict punitive action against the culprits," Marandi said.