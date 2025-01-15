Bihar: Schools till Class 8 closed in Patna, Darbhanga due to cold

All schools for children up to class 8 in Darbhanga and Patna will remain closed till January 17 and 18, respectively, due to prevalent cold weather and low temperature particularly in the morning and evening, as per separate orders issued by the respective district magistrates of the two districts, said officials on Wednesday. Vehicles crossing in low visibility due to fog at JP Setu in Patna, Bihar, India, Wednesday,15, 2025.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Classes from 9 onwards were allowed to continue with due precautions between 9am and 3.30pm in the two districts. Academic activities related to board examinations had been exempted from the purview of the order.

All schools up to class 8 have been closed since January 5 in Patna.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the state dropped by 4 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours when Supaul and Forbesganj in Araria district recorded the day’s highest temperature of 20.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Dehri in Rohtas district recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degree Celsius on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Sheikhpura had recorded the state’s highest temperature of 24.6 degree Celsius and Banka the state’s lowest temperature at 9.1 degree Celsius.

A fresh western disturbance was likely to affect the western Himalaya region from January 18, said the Met forecast.

Patna’s minimum temperature was likely to be 10-12 degree Cesius and its maximum 18-20 degree Celsius till January 16, after which temperature was expected to gradually rise to 20-22 degree on January 17 and to 22-24 degree Celsius for the next three days before again falling to 20-22 degree Celsius on January 21, the IMD weather bulletin said.

The state was likely to experience dry weather between January 15 and 21. Light to moderate fog was likely to prevail in the morning at most places in the state till January 17, said the Indian Meteorological Department’s weather report.

Two flights, one each of IndiGo (6E 2214) and SpiceJet (SG 713), both from Patna to Delhi were cancelled on Wednesday till the time of filing this report at 7pm. As many as 14 other flights were delayed, as the first flight which landed here was IndiGo from Delhi at 12:17pm, late by over two hours.

Meanwhile, Air India Express on Wednesday commenced from Patna three daily flights each to Bengaluru (IX 2936), Hyderabad (IX 2894) and Bhubaneswar (IX 2759).