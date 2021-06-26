CBSE along with HCSSC launches Skill Module on ‘Handicrafts’ for classes 6 to 8

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has collaborated with Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council, HCSSC to launch Skill Module on ‘Handicrafts’ for classes 6 to 8. The student handbook was launched by Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chairman, CBSE in the presence of Chairman, HCSSC; Director (Skill Education & Training), CBSE, and CEO, HCSSC.

CBSE through this skill module offers 12 hours duration in classes 6 to 8. This skill module on ‘Handicrafts’ is focused on practical activities and will give a hands-on learning experience to the students. This Handbook will cover two modules, Paper Mache and Fashion Jewelry.

i Manoj Ahuja, IAS, Chairman, CBSE while speaking on the occasion said, “I appreciate the efforts of the academic wing of HCSSC for developing this handbook for the students and do hope that this module shall help in creating awareness about the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India as has also been envisioned in the NEP-2020. I also hope that such courses will help to build an entrepreneurial mindset amongst students at a young age.”

The objective of paper mache crafts is to enable students to appreciate the history and evaluation of the craft. The handbook focuses on the history of paper mache, available in different states of India, and tools and materials used in making paper mache.

On the other hand, the objective of Fashion Jewelry is to enable students to understand briefly the historical background and tradition of jewellery in India.



