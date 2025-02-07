Menu Explore
CBSE holds National Skill Expo and Guidance Festival, over 1,650 students attend

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 07, 2025 08:35 PM IST

The event aimed to promote skill education and career readiness among students nationwide.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) hosted the National Skill Expo and Guidance Program at Delhi Public School, Pali Road, Jodhpur, on February 6, 2025. The event aimed to promote skill education and career readiness among students nationwide.

The Skill Expo witnessed participation from over 1,650 students across 46 teams representing 13 states and 2 union territories. (Representational image)
The Skill Expo witnessed participation from over 1,650 students across 46 teams representing 13 states and 2 union territories. (Representational image)

The event was inaugurated by Rahul Singh, IAS, CBSE Chairman, with Dr Raju Narayana Swamy, IAS, Principal Secretary, Government of Kerala, Dr Biswajit Saha, Director (Skill Education), CBSE, and Asha Vyas, Pro-Vice Chairperson of DPS Pali Road.

“The world is evolving, and we must evolve too, preparing our future generations for career readiness. CBSE is championing India's educational shift towards skilling through initiatives like the National Guidance Festival (NGF)," said Rahul Singh, IAS.

Dr. Raju Narayana Swamy lauded CBSE’s initiative in imparting skill education to students. He stressed the importance of identifying inborn talents and skills and guiding learners effectively.

The Skill Expo witnessed participation from over 1,650 students across 46 teams representing 13 states and 2 union territories. Students showcased innovative projects in emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, beauty and wellness, banking, and finance, among others, informed CBSE.

The Guidance Festival featured expert-led sessions, including a talk by Capt. Poonam Devrakhyani, Airline Pilot and Aviation Consultant, DGCA, Ministry of Civil Aviation, on ‘Skilling for the Sky: Careers in Aviation.’

A panel discussion on ‘The Role of Design and Technology in Skilling’ included insights from Archana Surana, Director of ARCH College of Design and Business, Sandeep Sethi, Director of Education at Jaipur City Palace Museum, Anamika Das, Head of ESRI, and Sanjeev Shivesh, CEO of ThinkStartup.

The event concluded with a lecture by Prof. V.S. Srivastava, Head, PSS Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE) Bhopal on 'Promoting Skill Education in Schools NCF-SE.'

The competition culminated in recognizing the top projects, with SSVM School of Excellence, Coimbatore, and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Vidyashram, Jaipur, jointly securing the first position.

The event concluded with Swati Acharjee, Principal of DPS Jodhpur, acknowledging the contributions of all participants, speakers, and organizers, mentioned the press release.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.

