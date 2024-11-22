CBSE invites applications for single girl child merit scholarship scheme, details inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in an official notification invites ‘online applications’ from eligible students for the single girl child merit scholarship scheme. NRI applicants of the Board are also eligible for the award. The tuition fee for the NRIs should be a maximum of Rs. 6,000/- per month.(File photo)

Students can submit their online applications on the official website at cbse.gov.in for the CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2024 Scheme, i.e. passed Class X in 2024 from CBSE and studying in Class XI from the CBSE affiliated Schools. Students who want to renew their scholarships too can submit their online applications.

About the scholarship scheme:

The board aims to provide scholarships to meritorious female students who are the only children of their parents and have passed the CBSE Class X examination with 70% or more marks and are continuing their further school education in Class XI and Class XII.

Eligibility Criteria:

All Single Girl Students, who have secured 70% or more marks in CBSE Class X Examination and are studying Class XI & XII in' School (affiliated with CBSE) whose tuition fee is not more than Rs. 2,500/- per month during the academic year, are eligible to apply.

The tuition fee in classes XI & XII should not be more than Rs. 3,000/- per month.

NRI applicants of the Board are also eligible for the award. The tuition fee for the NRIs should be a maximum of Rs. 6,000/- per month.

Students with gross parental/family income up to Rs. 8 lakh per annum are eligible for scholarships under the scheme.

Details regarding renewal:

Students who have secured the scholarship can also renew it after a year ( after the completion of class XI) and the candidate also secures 70% or more marks in aggregate in the exam.

Scholarship amount:

Students who are selected for the scholarship will receive an amount of ₹1000/- per month

For more information, visit the official website.

