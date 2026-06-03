New Delhi, Nearly 40,000 students have availed the verification and re-evaluation facility and completed the application process successfully without any issues till Wednesday morning, the Central Board of Secondary Education said. CBSE says 40,000 students complete re-evaluation process without issues

The board said payment gateways of State Bank of India , Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on the Verification and Re-evaluation portal, adding that students are not required to have an account with these banks to complete the payment process.

"Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments," CBSE said.

Candidates may use online payment options including UPI, net banking, credit card and debit card through the designated gateways, it said.

"Please rely on official CBSE communications for correct information," the board added.

The portal was launched after a delay, with the CBSE having earlier said that applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books were expected to begin by May 29.

The development comes following concerns raised by some students and parents over the on-screen marking system used by the CBSE.

The board has faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process.

The CBSE on Tuesday opened the online portal for verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers for students dissatisfied with their Class 12 board exam evaluation.

According to the board, the facility is available only to those students who have obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

"The portal for applying for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book and re-evaluation of answers has been made live on June 2, 2026. Students can avail the facility of verification of issue observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book, if any and re-evaluation of answer if not satisfied with the evaluation," the CBSE said.

The portal will remain open from June 2 to June 6 , and no offline applications or requests submitted after the deadline will be accepted.

Students will have to log in through the CBSE website using their Aadhaar number and submit applications online. The board said the entire process, including payment of fees, will be conducted digitally.

For verification of issues in scanned copies of answer books, students can report concerns such as missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer books or evaluation against a different question paper set.

"Students are advised to ensure that all requests across subjects are included before final submission," the board said.

The fee for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copies of answer books is ₹100 per answer book, while re-evaluation of answers will be charged at ₹25 per question, it said.

"Students may submit only one application each for verification of issues/re-evaluation and are therefore advised to decide in advance whether to apply for one or multiple subjects," the board said.

The CBSE said once the 'freeze and proceed to payment' button is clicked, the details will be locked and cannot be edited. Hence, students are advised to ensure that all details are correct.

The board said applications will be treated as successfully submitted only after online payment is completed. It also said that only one application each for verification of issues and re-evaluation will be permitted.

"Students may also apply online for re-evaluation of one or more questions across one or more subjects by providing the required details, including question number, page number, as the case may be," the board said.

The CBSE said the outcome of the requests will be communicated after completion of the process and advised candidates to submit their applications within the stipulated timeline.

A visual guide and a tutorial video have also been made available to help students complete the process, it added.

The CBSE had also said that "malicious actors" attempted to disrupt services on its re-evaluation portal through a barrage of cyberattacks, including a denial-of-service attack that caused 1.5 million hits on the platform within two minutes and more than one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access.

"While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks," the board said on X.

"The most recent being a denial-of-service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of two minutes and more than one lakh attempts of unauthorised file access," it added.

The board said that based on student feedback, further improvements ' including extended session time limits ' have been implemented to enhance user experience.

"Our teams remain on constant watch to ensure a secure, reliable and student-friendly platform," it added.

The CBSE had said that Aadhaar-based verification has been introduced for security reasons while applying for verification of issues and re-evaluation of answers.

"For children who do not have Aadhaar, the Aadhaar details of parents, relatives or guardians may be used," the board said.

"In this case, the Aadhaar name, date of birth and gender must be of the person whose Aadhaar number is used," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.