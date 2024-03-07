Centre’s initiative to make youth of Kerala future-ready, aim to empower 4 lakh young talents with cutting edge skills

In a significant step, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched the Future Ready, Job Ready Skills targeting 4 lakh youth of Kerala over the next three years. Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched the Future Ready, Job Ready Skills that aims to equip 4 lakh youth of Kerala with relevant and cutting-edge skills over the next three years.(ANI/ Representative Image)

The move is being seen as a step towards accelerating the pace of skill development and ensuring that India’s youth is equipped with relevant and cutting-edge skills.

The Future Ready, Job Ready Skills comes under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and aligns with the visionary goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per a press release, the core of this initiative is backed by PMKVY 4.0, which is designed to impart futuristic skills to approximately 4 lakh young individuals over the next three years.

The program emphasizes domains like Additive Manufacturing, 3D printing AI - Data Quality Analysis, Drone Manufacturing, and Electric Vehicle Service Technician training, equipping the youth with cutting-edge skills demanded by emerging industries.

Furthermore, the scheme will be easily accessible to skill training courses through colleges and Universities, Schools, ITIs, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras, Jan Shikshan Sansthans, and other existing institutes.

Union Minister Chandrashekhar said, “Knowledge is power, but what is even more powerful is knowledge with skills. The Narendra Modi Government envisages empowering youth in Kerala with all skills in the next 5 years.”

German Language Training Program for Healthcare Professionals

Another significant component of the initiative is the German Language Training Program for Healthcare Professionals which is implemented in collaboration with NSDC International under the Skill India International initiative.

The training program is designed for healthcare workers, particularly the young women from Kerala, by providing them with the linguistic proficiency required to effectively communicate with German-speaking patients and colleagues, thereby enhancing their global employability.

Notably, the two-month comprehensive residential training program was launched at Chandigarh, wherein students cleared the B1 level of German language proficiency. The training was imparted by German Native professional trainers.

Union Minister Chandrasekhar distributed job offer letters and free B2 training in Germany to successful candidates during the program.

Language Proficiency Program

Furthermore, the event also saw the launch of the Language Proficiency Program at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI-Women), Thiruvananthapuram.

The program, which has been developed in partnership with the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), offers comprehensive courses in German and Japanese languages, empowering the youth to enhance their linguistic prowess and compete for lucrative international career opportunities.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Trishaljit Sethi, Director General, Directorate General of Training at the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, among others.