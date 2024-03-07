TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024: Check out the important dates, fee structure, medium of exams & more before applying

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is carrying out the registration process for TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET-2024. The registration began on March 1 and will conclude on April 15, 2024 (without a late fee). Registering for TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024? Check out the important points to remember while applying.

Notably, the TS LAWCET & PGLCET -2024 Examination will be conducted on June 3, 2024. Candidates willing to apply for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2024 and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test – 2024 can find the direct link on the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In this article, we will look at some of the important points and dates that all applicants must keep in mind while submitting their application forms.

IMPORTANT DATES OF ONLINE SUBMISSION:

Online applications commencement date: March 1, 2024

March 1, 2024 Last dates for Submission of Online Applications:

April 15, 2024: No late fee

April 25, 2024: Late fee of Rs.500

May 5, 2024: Late fee of Rs.1,000

May 15, 2024: Late fee of Rs.2,000

May 25, 2024: Late fee of Rs.4,000

Also read: TS SSC Hall Ticket 2024 released at bse.telangana.gov.in, download links here

ONLINE APPLICATION FEE:

TS LAWCET 2024: Rs.900 (Rs.600 for SC/ST & PH Candidates)

TS PGLCET 2024: Rs.1100 (Rs.900 for SC/ST & PH Candidates)

DATE AND TIME OF EXAM:

TS LAWCET (LL.B. 3-YDC): June 3, 2024 - 10.30 AM to 12 PM

TS LAWCET (LL.B. 5-YDC) June 3, 2024 - 2.30 PM to 4 PM

TS PGLCET (LL.M.) June 3, 2024 - 2.30 PM to 4 PM

MEDIUM OF EXAM

TS LAWCET-2024: English/Telugu and English/Urdu

TS PGLCET 2O24: English only

Also read: CTET July 2024 registration begins, direct link here