TS LAWCET & TS PGLCET 2024: Check out the important dates, fee structure, medium of exams & more before applying
If you are planning to register for TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET-2024 examinations, check out some of the important highlights – from key dates to fee structure.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is carrying out the registration process for TS LAWCET/ TS PGLCET-2024. The registration began on March 1 and will conclude on April 15, 2024 (without a late fee).
Notably, the TS LAWCET & PGLCET -2024 Examination will be conducted on June 3, 2024. Candidates willing to apply for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2024 and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test – 2024 can find the direct link on the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
In this article, we will look at some of the important points and dates that all applicants must keep in mind while submitting their application forms.
IMPORTANT DATES OF ONLINE SUBMISSION:
- Online applications commencement date: March 1, 2024
- Last dates for Submission of Online Applications:
- April 15, 2024: No late fee
- April 25, 2024: Late fee of Rs.500
- May 5, 2024: Late fee of Rs.1,000
- May 15, 2024: Late fee of Rs.2,000
- May 25, 2024: Late fee of Rs.4,000
ONLINE APPLICATION FEE:
- TS LAWCET 2024: Rs.900 (Rs.600 for SC/ST & PH Candidates)
- TS PGLCET 2024: Rs.1100 (Rs.900 for SC/ST & PH Candidates)
DATE AND TIME OF EXAM:
- TS LAWCET (LL.B. 3-YDC): June 3, 2024 - 10.30 AM to 12 PM
- TS LAWCET (LL.B. 5-YDC) June 3, 2024 - 2.30 PM to 4 PM
- TS PGLCET (LL.M.) June 3, 2024 - 2.30 PM to 4 PM
MEDIUM OF EXAM
- TS LAWCET-2024: English/Telugu and English/Urdu
- TS PGLCET 2O24: English only
