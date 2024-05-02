 Change in school timings in Srinagar, check details inside | Education - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 02, 2024

Change in school timings in Srinagar, check details inside

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 02, 2024 08:26 PM IST

The school education authorities of Kashmir on Thursday ordered a change in school timings in the capital Srinagar from May 6, 2024, owing to improved temperatures and an increase in day length.

Earlier, the classwork in government as well as private schools of Srinagar was from 9 am to 3 pm.(ANI/Twitter)
The Directorate of School Education Kashmir, in an order, said that the schools will open half an hour earlier than the prevalent timings.

“Consequent upon the approval conveyed by the competent authority, all government and private recognized schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city shall observe school timings from 08:30 AM to 02:30 PM with immediate effect from 06.05.2024," the order said.

Earlier, the classwork in government as well as private schools of Srinagar was from 9 am to 3 pm.

The weather has considerably improved across the valley with day temperatures hovering above 23 degrees Celsius in Srinagar.

Exam and College Guide
