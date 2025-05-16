Coimbatore engineers develop AI-powered dog robot for multi-tasking

A team of Coimbatore-based electronics engineers has developed an AI-powered dog robot designed to perform a range of tasks across various sectors, from rescue operations to industrial inspections. "This robot is being tested for use in rescue missions, security patrolling, inspections at construction and manufacturing sites, chemical hazard zones, and bomb squads- anywhere it's unsafe for people to go.". (Representational image)(Unsplash/File)

Visuals showed the robot actively demonstrating its multi-functional capabilities.

Rudresh and Suraj, the co-designers of the robot and both electronics engineers, spoke about the innovation's journey and its intended impact.

"We are engineering graduates who previously worked in other industries," Rudresh said. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, we felt the need to give back to society and started experimenting with various technologies. Initially, we developed human robots for sectors like hospitality, banking, education, and restaurants. Now, we're working with AI-based dog robots for scenarios where human intervention is difficult or risky."

Explaining the robot's potential, he added, "This robot is being tested for use in rescue missions, security patrolling, inspections at construction and manufacturing sites, chemical hazard zones, and bomb squads- anywhere it's unsafe for people to go."

Rudresh highlighted its features, saying, "It can handle tough terrains, is water-resistant for up to five hours, and is capable of performing tasks during fires and natural disasters. It can jump, flip, and even serve as a robotic pet. We're still improving its capabilities."

Looking ahead, he said, "In the next six months, we aim to integrate new technologies. We also plan to deploy this robot for urban pipe and sewage inspections, including monitoring underground drinking water pipelines."

Suraj elaborated on the robot's technical specifications, saying, "It uses AI for autonomous functioning. It has a payload capacity of 5 kg and can reach speeds of up to 20 km/h- nearly matching a human sprint. It can climb slopes of up to 45 degrees and steps up to 15 cm."

He added, "The core idea was to develop a robot that can access areas humans can't. One of its key current applications is surveillance in factories. Future prospects are vast and evolving."

The team envisions the AI dog robot as a transformative tool across sectors, especially in environments where human access is limited or unsafe.