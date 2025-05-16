Menu Explore
TN HSE +1 result 2025: 92.09% students pass, girls outperform boys

ByHT Education Desk
May 16, 2025 10:16 AM IST

TN HSE +1 result 2025: 92.09 per cent students have passed this year. Girls have outperformed boys in terms of pass percentage. 

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu declared the TN HSC +1 or Class 11 results today, May 16. The scorecards will be available at 2 pm after which students can check their marks online. TN HSE Results 2025 Live Updates

TN HSE +1 result 2025: Girls surpassed boys with a pass percentage of 95.13 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys is 88.70 per cent. (HT file)
TN HSE +1 result 2025: Girls surpassed boys with a pass percentage of 95.13 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys is 88.70 per cent. (HT file)

The official websites to check TN HSC +1 or 11th class results are:

results.digilocker.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

TN SSLC results 2025 has also been announced.

Also read: TN HSE Result 2025: TNDGE Class 11th results out, here's how to check at tnresults.nic.in

This year, 8,07,098 students wrote the HSE+1 exam in Tamil Nadu, of whom 7,43,232 passed. The overall pass percentage is 92.09 per cent.

Of the total candidates who took the exam, 3,82,488 are boys. A total of 3,39,283 or 88.70 per cent boys have passed the exam.

Girl students have recorded a better pass percentage. A total of 4,24,610 girls appeared for the Tamil Nadu 11th exam and 4,03,949 passed. The pass percentage is 95.13 per cent. A transgender candidate also appeared and passed the Class 11 examination.

Also read: TN HSE Result 2025: TNDGE Class 11th results declared at tnresults.nic.in, check details

The pass percentage of students in the Science stream is the highest (95.08 per cent), followed by Commerce (87.33 per cent), Vocational (78.31 per cent) and Art (77.94) per cent.

School-type-wise, private schools have the highest pass rate of 98.03 per cent, followed by aided (93.09 per cent) and government (87.34 per cent).

Also read: TN SSLC Result 2025: Tamil Nadu 10th results released, websites to check marks

TN 11th or +1 result 2025: How to check marks after the result announcement

Go to results.digilocker.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in

open the HSE+1 result link.

Enter your login details

Submit and check the result.

Last year, TN 11th or +1 result was declared on May 14. A total of 7,39,539 or 91.17 per cent of the total students passed the Class 11 final exam, which included 4,04,143 girls and 3,35,396 boys. The pass percentage of girls was 94.69 per cent and the pass percentage of boys was 87.26 per cent. 

For the transgender category, the pass percentage in the HSE +1 exam was 100 per cent.

News / Education News / Exam Results / TN HSE +1 result 2025: 92.09% students pass, girls outperform boys
