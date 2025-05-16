TN HSE Result 2025: TNDGE Class 11th results out, here's how to check at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has released the results of TN HSE first year Result 2025 on Friday, May 16, 2025. Students who appeared for the Class 11 exams can check and download their results from the official website at tnresults.nic.in. TN HSE Result 2025 live updates TN HSE Result 2025: TNDGE Class 11th results are out, know how to check at tnresults.nic.in. (HT File Photo/Representative)

Students should enter details like their Roll Number to check their results.

Also read: TN HSE Result 2025: TNDGE Class 11th results declared at tnresults.nic.in, check details

TN HSE Results 2025: Here is how to check TN Class 11 results 2025

Candidates can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in. Click on the HSE (+1) result page. Submit your registration number and date of birth. Check the Tamil Nadu Class 11 result. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: TN SSLC Results 2025 released, direct link to check Tamil Nadu 10th results

The Board announced the results at a press conference held at the Directorate of Government Examinations, Professor Anbazhagan Educational Complex.

An overall pass percentage of 92.09% has been recorded this year. The pass percentage of girls has been recorded at 95.13 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys is 88.70 per cent.

The Tamil Nadu HSE 1st year or Class 11 examination was conducted from March 5 to March 27, 2025.

Also read: TN SSLC Result 2025: Tamil Nadu 10th results released, websites to check marks

Notably, the Class 11 results can be checked on the official websites and DigiLocker from 2 pm onwards.

Additionally, the Class 11 exam results can also be accessed on the respective schools of students.

The TN HSE exam results will be also sent to the mobile phone number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by the school they attend, and to the mobile phone number provided while applying online for private exams, via SMS.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.