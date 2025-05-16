TN HSE Result 2025: TNDGE Class 11th results declared at tnresults.nic.in, check details

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has declared the TN HSE Result 2025 on Friday, May 16, 2025. Students who appeared for the Class 11 exams this year can check and download their results from the official website at tnresults.nic.in. TN HSE Result 2025 live updates TN HSE Result 2025: TNDGE Class 11th results are declared at tnresults.nic.in. Check details here. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Students will be able to check their results by entering details like their Roll Number.

The Class 11 results can be checked on the official websites and DigiLocker from 2 pm onwards.

The Board announced the results at a press conference held at the Directorate of Government Examinations, Professor Anbazhagan Educational Complex.

This year, the Tamil Nadu HSE 1st year or Class 11 examination was conducted from March 5 to March 27, 2025.

Whereas the HSE 2nd year or Class 12 examination started on March 3 and ended on March 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Class 11 exam results can also be accessed on the respective schools of students.

Furthermore, the TN HSE exam results will be sent to the mobile phone number mentioned in the affidavit submitted by the school they attend, and to the mobile phone number provided while applying online for private exams, via SMS.

TN HSE Results 2025: Steps to check TN Class 11 results 2025

Candidates can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in. Go to the HSE (+1) result page. Submit your registration number and date of birth. Check the Tamil Nadu Class 11 result. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.