IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Covid spike: All Himachal Pradesh schools, colleges to stay shut till April 21
The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday.(Sunil Ghosh/HT File)
The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday.(Sunil Ghosh/HT File)
news

Covid spike: All Himachal Pradesh schools, colleges to stay shut till April 21

All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 21 due to the recent spike in covid cases, an official spokesman said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 04:58 PM IST

All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh will remain closed till April 21 due to the recent spike in covid cases, an official spokesman said on Friday.

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday.

Read: Amid spike in virus cases, schools in HP to remain closed till April 15

The Himachal Pradesh government had earlier decided to close educational institutions till April 15.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 himachal pradesh school reopening himachal schools + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP