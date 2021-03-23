Covid-19: BHU cancels offline classes, to conduct classes online now

Banaras Hindu University has cancelled all offline classes due to the rising COVID19 cases in the state. The varsity has decided to conduct online classes as per schedule till further notice. It has also preponed the Holi holidays and the holidays would now begin from March 23 .

The University has also directed the students to leave the hostels with their books and study material and continue their studies through online classes.

The decision was taken at the review meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor on March 22, in which, the situation of teaching-learning of students in the classes and their stay in hostels of the University, amid rising COVID cases, was reviewed. As per the official notice issued by the varsity, the teachers will conduct the online classes and take the examination in the online mode, if the situation so demands.

A meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof.Rakesh Bhatnagar, reviewed the situation of teaching-learning, in wake of rising cases of #Covid19 positive students in the hostels and increasing number of #COVID19 positive cases in #BHU Hospital. @VCofficeBHU

“The situation will be reviewed in the first week of April 2021 and the decision will be notified on University’s website and press media. Students may take their plans accordingly. Parents/ guardians of the students shall be informed of the aforesaid”, read the notice.

Also, there will be no Milan Samaroh or gathering on Holi on the campus this year, including the hostels due to an upsurge in the Covid-19 cases. However, the offices of the University will continue to work as per the schedule, and also the faculty members will take classes offline.