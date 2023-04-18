Home / Education / News / CUET PG 2023 registration date to be extended, says UGC chairman

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 18, 2023 09:57 PM IST

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) registration date will soon be extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). UGC Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar confirmed this to an English daily saying that registration date will be extended till 9.50 pm of May 5, 2023. Candidates can apply online at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The correction window will be activated on May 6 and will close on May 8, 2023. The admit card and result date will be announced on the portal later.

The UGC Chairman further said that the decision to extend the registration was made considering that many universities joined the CUET PG exam after the registration process started. To ensure that candidates get enough time to choose courses, programs from the newly added universities, dates are being extended.

In case of a student who have already filed his applications but wishes to add more subjects, he can do so by selecting additional examinations, courses, universities, institutions, autonomous colleges, or organisations. Candidates who have already chosen their courses can change or remove the tests or subjects they had selected earlier. To select more subjects (tests), candidates will have to pay an additional cost (if applicable). Candidates should be aware that fees once paid will not be refundable.

