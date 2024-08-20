A day after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) imposed a ban on Progressive Students Forum (PSF)-TISS, some student's organisation on its campus collectively issued a statement condemning the administration, and demanding an immediate withdrawal of the order. Death of students assertion on campus, says TISS students associations

The joint statement by the Adivasi Students' Forum (ASF), Ambedkarite Students' Association (ASA), Fraternity Movement , Muslim Students' Forum (MSF), Northeast Students' Forum (NESF) read, "This move from the administration came right after the student body requested the Office of Students Affairs to call for a gathering condemning the rape and murder of a Dalit minor girl in Bihar. It highlights the anti Dalit and anti minority attitude of the new TISS administration which is determined on gagging every voice of dissent."

The statement further adds, "The TISS administration has been excessively silent when students are running from pillar to post on pressing issues such as hostels and semester fees payment except for making highly insensitive, humiliating verbal comments while dismissing the earnest request of desperate students. But the same administration has sprung into action diverting all its energy on villainising a student body."

While pointing out that the move by the administration is a direct attack on the democratic values in the campus and the students’ rights, the statement reads, "TISS as an institute used to stand for providing a democratic space and a place for different ideologies to co-exist together while not penalising students for subscribing to any particular ideology."

Organisations jointly extend solidarity saying, "We, the students organisations at TISS Mumbai, extend our unconditional solidarity to PSF and condemn the anti student attitude of the current administration and demand the immediate withdrawal of the aforementioned office order, and to work on creating a safe and collaborative academic environment in true spirit."