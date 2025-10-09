The Delhi government has announced a new online training programme aimed at equipping teachers with essential first aid knowledge and skills to handle health emergencies. Delhi government launches online first aid training programme for teachers

According to a circular issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Monday, the course, conducted under the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) format, will begin on October 9 and conclude on October 19.

The training, titled "First Aid – To Improve Human Reaction in Challenging Health Situations," is mandatory for all teachers and will be hosted on an online platform.

The circular stated, "The objective of the initiative is to raise awareness on the inevitability of health situations where first aid is applicable, sensitise them about the significance of readiness in unexpected health situations, make them aware of the importance of having first aid kits in classrooms and schools, and demonstrate the use of first aid where essential."

Teachers will be required to score at least 70 per cent in each assessment to complete the course. Upon successful completion, participants can download their certificates from the platform, it added.