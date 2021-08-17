Home / Education / News / Delhi govt school to be renamed after Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya
Delhi govt school to be renamed after Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya
Delhi govt school to be renamed after Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya
news

Delhi govt school to be renamed after Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya

  • A Delhi government school in Adarsh Nagar area will now be renamed after its alumnus and Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 07:25 PM IST

A Delhi government school in Adarsh Nagar area will now be renamed after its alumnus and Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday.

“Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya was today welcomed at his school in Adarsh Nagar. It was an emotional moment for his teachers. The government has decided that the school will now be named as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya,” Sisodia tweeted.

Dahiya (23) made his debut in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and won a silver medal in wrestling. He is the second Indian to get a silver medal in wrestling at the Olympic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ravi dahiya wrestler ravi dahiya
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.