Delhi Univ to provide full fee-waiver to students who lost parents to Covid

The Delhi University will provide full fee waiver to students who lost one or both parents to the coronavirus infection, officials said on Friday.

The university has written to its colleges to conduct a survey and prepare a list of such students.

"The Delhi University has written to its colleges to conduct a survey of students who have lost their parents due to coronavirus. We have sought a report in the matter by Monday," Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani, told PTI.

The fee waiver, which will be 100 per cent, will be applicable for students who have lost either of the parents or both to the virus in both the waves of the pandemic. They won't even be charged examination fees.

"At the varsity level, we know about the staffers whose wards are studying here and they would be given a fee waiver. At the college level, the college governing bodies will have to implement it. They will have to ask for certain documents which would prove it," an official said, requesting anonymity.

According to officials, there are three types of colleges under the Delhi University -- colleges maintained by trusts; those maintained by the university; and the colleges fully or partially funded by the Delhi government.

There are 28 colleges fully or partially funded by the Delhi government, including 12 that are fully funded by the city dispensation.

The principal of one of the colleges funded by the Delhi government said, “We welcome the initiative. Once the decision is finalised by the varsity, we will put it forth our governing body and get it approved. Since ours is a college funded by the Delhi government and it is a financial matter, we will need to get it approved by the governing body."

Another principal of a DU college, requesting anonymity said, that when the VC says they are giving a fee waiver, they can only waive off the university component of the fees.

"There are two components of the fees -- college component and the university component. The college component can only be waived off by the respective college while the university component is very meagre," he explained.

Some colleges at their level have already started the process.





Rajesh Giri, the principal of Rajdhani College, said they have identified 30 students who lost either one or both their parents during the second wave while the first wave didn’t see any such tragedy.

“Our students have also created a Google form for students and the fee waiver will also be applicable for those who will seek admission in the new academic session. They will have to furnish a death certificate of their parents. The college had given a fee concession of ₹2,010 to all its students during the first wave," he said.

Manoj Sinha, the principal of Aryabhaytta College, said they will honour the decision of the varsity.

“We will play our part in it and this will be our social contribution. We have formed a Students Fee Concession and Scholarship Committee that will identify the students. We are trying to help the students. We reached out to some of the NGOs who supported the students during the first wave," he said.

An NGO in Mumbai decided to fully fund the education of five women students of the college after a screening, he added.

Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna said they welcome the decision.

“We will wait for the official notification and as and when it comes, we will decide accordingly,” he said.