Delhi University postpones final semester exams by two weeks

The Delhi University has postponed the final semester May/June 2021 examinations by two weeks. The examinations, which were scheduled to start from May 15, will now commence from June 1, 2021. The decision has been taken in view of the present Covid-19 situation in the country.

In an official notification released on Monday, May 3, the University announced about the postponement of final semester/annual examinations and said that the date sheet of the examination released earlier has been withdrawn. The varsity further said that fresh dates for the examinations will be released in due course on the Delhi University website. The varsity has also advised students to keep visiting the official DU website for latest updates on the examination.

Earlier on Sunday, DU’s Dean of Examination DS Rawat had confirmed to hindustantimes.com that about the decision to postpone the final year examinations. Rawat said that the decision to defer exams was taken "in a meeting of all Dean's and HOD, and the meeting was chaired by the honorable Vice-Chancellor.”