 Delhi University to raise funds by allowing donors to name its capital assets, found scholarships | Education - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi University to raise funds by allowing donors to name its capital assets, found scholarships

PTI |
Jul 22, 2024 04:58 PM IST

Delhi University to raise funds by allowing donors to name its capital assets, found scholarships

New Delhi, Philanthropists may now be able to apply for naming and re-naming of any infrastructure of Delhi University through donations for a specified time period, according to a policy proposal.

Delhi University to raise funds by allowing donors to name its capital assets, found scholarships
Delhi University to raise funds by allowing donors to name its capital assets, found scholarships

The donors will be allowed to decide the names of any new building, part of the new building, or additions in the existing structures of Delhi University, such as hostels, laboratory, teaching block, library, and auditorium, it states.

According to the recommendation, donors contributing 5 crore and above will be able to name or rename the structure for a period of 33 years. Those contributing 2 crore and above but not exceeding 5 crore can get them named for a period up to 20 years. Donations of 1 crore and above, not exceeding 2 crore, will allow the donors to name the structure for a period up to 10 years.

The matter is placed before the Executive Council, the highest decision making body of the university, for consideration.

A four-member panel recommended guidelines for naming and renaming of capital asset and structures of Delhi University in a meeting held on April 16.

The committee also recommended the norms for accepting donations to institute fresh scholarships and awards for the students.

It observed "that fresh scholarships and awards haven't been instituted for quite some years. Furthermore, the existing guidelines provide for scholarships/awards in perpetuity which is not sustainable in the long run. Keeping these in view, the recommendations are suggested."

In case of naming the floor, room or building, at least 60 per cent of the construction cost will have to be given as contribution.

Establishment of the new scholarship and awards by government entities, NGOs, trusts, corporate houses, PSUs, and other organisations both national and international, as well as by individuals, will be permitted.

The minimum amount required for the establishment of any scholarship or award will be 5 lakh for a duration of 10 years and 10 lakh for a duration of 20 years.

The scholarships or awards cannot be established for periods exceeding 20 years, as per the proposed guidelines.

The donations will have to be approved by a committee constituted by the Vice-Chancellor. PTI SJJ

SJJ VN VN

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / education news / Delhi University to raise funds by allowing donors to name its capital assets, found scholarships
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On