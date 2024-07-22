New Delhi, Philanthropists may now be able to apply for naming and re-naming of any infrastructure of Delhi University through donations for a specified time period, according to a policy proposal. Delhi University to raise funds by allowing donors to name its capital assets, found scholarships

The donors will be allowed to decide the names of any new building, part of the new building, or additions in the existing structures of Delhi University, such as hostels, laboratory, teaching block, library, and auditorium, it states.

According to the recommendation, donors contributing ₹5 crore and above will be able to name or rename the structure for a period of 33 years. Those contributing ₹2 crore and above but not exceeding ₹5 crore can get them named for a period up to 20 years. Donations of ₹1 crore and above, not exceeding ₹2 crore, will allow the donors to name the structure for a period up to 10 years.

The matter is placed before the Executive Council, the highest decision making body of the university, for consideration.

A four-member panel recommended guidelines for naming and renaming of capital asset and structures of Delhi University in a meeting held on April 16.

The committee also recommended the norms for accepting donations to institute fresh scholarships and awards for the students.

It observed "that fresh scholarships and awards haven't been instituted for quite some years. Furthermore, the existing guidelines provide for scholarships/awards in perpetuity which is not sustainable in the long run. Keeping these in view, the recommendations are suggested."

In case of naming the floor, room or building, at least 60 per cent of the construction cost will have to be given as contribution.

Establishment of the new scholarship and awards by government entities, NGOs, trusts, corporate houses, PSUs, and other organisations both national and international, as well as by individuals, will be permitted.

The minimum amount required for the establishment of any scholarship or award will be ₹5 lakh for a duration of 10 years and ₹10 lakh for a duration of 20 years.

The scholarships or awards cannot be established for periods exceeding 20 years, as per the proposed guidelines.

The donations will have to be approved by a committee constituted by the Vice-Chancellor. PTI SJJ

SJJ VN VN

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.