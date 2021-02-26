Delhi University to train 2,000 Singapore students in Indian dance, music

The University of Delhi will train 2,000 Singapore students in Carnatic and Hindustani music, as well as in Indian dance and other art forms under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed this week.

As part of the MoU signed virtually on Thursday with Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS), Delhi University will also provide teaching staff of the 72-year-old SIFAS access to the resources and capabilities of its music department.

SIFAS President K V Rao highlighted the cherished cultural history shared between India and Singapore.

"Music is a unifying force in the world and brings people together," said Rao in his keynote address at the Delhi University's international conference on 'Traditional Music in Different Cultures'.

Delhi University organised the conference on February 25-26.

"In the post-COVID-19 world, mental health is the issue number 1 all over, and music provides that pause, peace and mindfulness," said Rao, during a discussion on 'Challenges and Opportunities in the Changing Global Scenario'.

"The collaboration with Delhi University opens up new vistas to SIFAS students, teachers and also to the people of the South East Asian region to work together," said Rao, who is also Resident Director for Tata Sons' (ASEAN region).

"We are very excited to be partnering with Delhi University, one of the premier universities in India," said SIFAS Vice President Puneet Pushkarna.

"We hope to participate in their (DU) programmes like Malhar Utsav, Sadhyayan etc., and have their students and teachers reciprocate in the more than 200 programmes which SIFAS stage annually.

"We are also looking forward to doing some joint research and publishing articles in their magazine called Vageeshwari," said Pushkarna, also the chairman of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE).

"The music department of Delhi University is pleased to sign its first MoU with SIFAS, which has a long standing reputation of promoting Indian classical music and dance," said Deepti Omcherry Bhalla, Delhi University's Dean of the Music Department.

"I am sure the academic and cultural exchange programme between the two institutions will prove beneficial to both and strengthen the mutual goal of spreading Indian culture in its region and even beyond," said Bhalla.

"SIFAS aims to take up this opportunity of a strong partnership to fortify its ties with traditional art and to provide a platform to all its students to make Indian art and culture their career, thus widening its reach across the world," said Pushkarna.