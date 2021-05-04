IND USA
Indoor activities that can resume include theatres, concert venues, cinemas, indoor sports facilities and gyms, some sites with caps on maximum attendees.(Representational image)
Denmark to allow schools and indoor facilities to reopen

Denmark will allow elementary schools to fully reopen and a range of indoor activities to resume this week, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 01:16 PM IST

Indoor activities that can resume include theatres, concert venues, cinemas, indoor sports facilities and gyms, some sites with caps on maximum attendees.

Entrance to the reopened facilities is dependent on showing a "corona passport", that shows that holders have either been vaccinated, previously infected or have had a negative test in the past 72 hours.

The changes will take effect on May 6.

