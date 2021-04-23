IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Dr B R Ambedkar University suspends online classes till April 30
Dr B R Ambedkar University suspends online classes till April 30
Dr B R Ambedkar University suspends online classes till April 30
news

Dr B R Ambedkar University suspends online classes till April 30

Amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, Dr B R Ambedkar University in Delhi on Friday announced that all online classes stands suspended till April 30.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 06:29 PM IST

Amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, Dr B R Ambedkar University in Delhi on Friday announced that all online classes stands suspended till April 30.

"In present unprecedented situation with surge of COVID cases in Delhi, the online teaching classes at Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi are suspended with immediate effect till April 30, 2021," it said in a circular.

The national capital logged a record 306 COVID-19 deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 per cent, highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on Thursday even as the city hospitals grappled with depleting oxygen supply for the third consecutive day.

The city has reported over 1,750 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 10 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
online classes coronavirus covid19 education + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP