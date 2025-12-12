DRDO Paid Internship 2025: SAG, DLJ offers 44 internship opportunities to Engineering/Science students

Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur (DLJ) and Scientific Analysis Group (SAG), the premier laboratories of the Defence R&D Organisation (DRDO) are offering paid internship opportunity to Engineering and Science students. Candidates who are pursing UG or PG courses can apply for the internship opportunity through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.

These internship opportunities are for students the final year B.E/B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech/M.Sc. in the academic year 2025-26. The duration of the internship for both the laboratories are for 6 months.

The last date to apply for DLJ internship is December 23, 2025 and SAG is December 19, 2025.

Monthly Stipend 1. DLJ: ₹5000/-

2. SAG: The stipend of the entire duration will be paid directly to the bank account of the student in two equal installments. The first installment of 15,000-/ will be paid after the completion of third month and second installment of 15,000/- will be paid after the completion of sixth month of the internship.

Vacancy Details 1. DLJ: 20 vacancies

2. SAG: 24 vacancies

Selection Process DRDO shall offer Paid internship to students with good academic record with 75% & above marks (or ≥ 7.5 CGPA) from AICTE/UGC approved College/Universities. Eligible students will be selected based on CGPA/Interview/Interaction as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.