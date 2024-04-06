DTU emphasises on innovative higher education system in its conference with industry experts

A conference on the theme “Industrial Multi-Disciplinary Socio-Technical Innovation Conference” was organised by Delhi Technological University (DTU). According to a press release by Delhi Technological University, the conference was attended by many industry experts, NGOs, Schools, Colleges, MSMEs and many others.(Handout)

According to a press release by Delhi Technological University, the conference was attended by many industry experts, NGOs, Schools, Colleges, MSMEs and many others. Guests included C V Raman-MARUTI, Sanjay Gupta-Minda and Dr Sangeeta-MAIDS, Nirbhay-Vistaara Finance, Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe and Atul Dinkar Rane, among many others.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Prof Rajiv Kapoor, the conference's convener, elaborated on the conference's objective and said that he has been working on product design for the last 10 years and could design several equipments that were exhibited. He further explained how an innovative higher education system can help in easing life of people through innovative technical designs, informed DTU.

Prof Sahasrabudhe congratulated Prof Kapoor, Vice Chancellor, Prof Prateek Sharma for the wonderful success of this novel idea-based innovation conference. He mentioned that in most conferences, only benefits and other issues are discussed but here convener has implemented the NEP concept in a true sense, informed the press release.

According to the press release, Atul Dinkar Rane (DG BRAHMOS, DRDO and CEO & MD, BRAHMOS AEROSPACE) congratulated Prof Rajiv Kapoor and Vice Chancellor for the efforts, mentioned the press release.