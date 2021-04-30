DU Final Year Exams 2021: Delhi University issues imp notice on May/June exam

Delhi University has released an important notice regarding DU Final Year Exams 2021 that is scheduled to be conducted in May/June examination. The University will decide on conducting exams amid the pandemic after taking a stock of the situation. The decision will be announced at the earliest on the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

As per the official notice released by the varsity, the University would take a stock of the situation and would come out with its decision at the earliest for the conduct of the May-June 2021 examination (final year/semester) in compliance of UGC guidelines and advisory issued by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home Affairs.

The University has further clarified that the University has already decided that the decision regarding the mid-term semester/ year examination will be taken at a later stage. Further, the varsity has asked the students to not fall prey to any rumors as the details of the same will be announced on the official website in due course of time.

The university is slated to conduct online exams for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students between May and June. Since long students and teachers have been demanding postponement of exams due to the pandemic.