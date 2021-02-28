DU, Singapore Fine Arts Society sign MoU on collaboration in Indian music
The Delhi University's Faculty of Music and Fine Arts and the Singapore Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for "cultural, academic and research collaboration agreement in Indian music".
The MoU was signed at a two-day international webinar, "Traditional Music in Different Cultures: Opportunities and Challenges in the Changing Global Scenario", hosted by the Delhi University's Department of Music on February 25 and 26.
"The MoU will expand the cultural and institutional footprint of both the prestigious musical institutions with a rich historical background – SIFAS commencing its glorious music journey in 1949, and the Department of Music taking its first step towards musical excellence in 1960," an official statement said.
"The teachers and students of SIFAS will get an opportunity to perform at the University of Delhi, and vice versa," it said.
"The MoU would also enable the faculty to spread its footprint in South East Asia in collaboration with SIFAS and give the much needed boost to Indian music and fine arts," it said.
