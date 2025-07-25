Travel platform EaseMyTrip has announced a strategic partnership with Timbuckdo, a student-focused social commerce platform. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to make travel more affordable, accessible, and aspirational for students across India through exclusive, curated discounts on flights, buses, hotels, and experiences. EaseMyTrip, Timbuckdo partner to make student travel more affordable(Unsplash, for representation)

Also read: Agniveer result 2025 news live updates

This initiative will combine EaseMyTrip’s travel infrastructure with Timbuckdo’s deep engagement within India’s student ecosystem, EasMyTrip said in a press release.

Highlights of the partnership include:

Exclusive student discounts on flights, buses, hotel stays, and travel experiences.

Seamless booking through Timbuckdo’s student discount marketplace.

Campus activations, student travel festivals, and influencer-led campaigns to build awareness and engagement.

Also read: Govt employees allowed 30 days earned leave to take care of elderly parents: MoS Jitendra Singh in RS

"EaseMyTrip has always believed in making travel accessible to all, through this partnership with Timbuckdo, we are unlocking significant value for the student segment—a demographic that is deeply aspirational, digitally savvy, and hungry to explore. We are excited to empower their travel dreams through deeper discounts and curated travel solutions," said Sanchit Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip.

Also read: TN 12th supply result 2025 live updates

“This is a defining moment for Timbuckdo, Gen Z is not deferring travel to the future, they are ready to explore now and are actively seeking value-driven experiences. Our goal is to eliminate cost as a barrier. Through our partnership with EaseMyTrip, we aim to make travel not only accessible, but also aspirational and practical for students across India,” said Mythri Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, Timbuckdo.