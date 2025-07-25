Agniveer Result 2025 News Live: Where to check Indian Army Agniveer CEE results when out

Agniveer Result 2025 News Live: Where to check Indian Army Agniveer CEE results

Agniveer 2025 Result News Live: The Indian Army conducted the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for Agniveer recruitment 2025 in June-July and is expected to announce the result next. When announced, candidates can check the Indian Army Agniveer result on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Agniveer CEE was conducted from June 30 to July 10, 2025. The test was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese....Read More

The exam was objective-type taken using multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates need to attempt 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours as per the application category.

How to check Agniveer result 2025 when announced

To check the Agniveer result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Click on the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and check the result.

Check the latest updates on Agniveer result 2025 below.