TN 12th Supply Result 2025 Live: DGE Tamil Nadu HSE +2 supply results today at dge.tn.gov.in

TN 12th Supply Result 2025 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will announce the HSE or Class 12th Supplementary examination results today, July 25. Once announced, candidates can check the TN HSE supply results on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates will need their roll numbers and dates of birth to check the results....Read More

The result announcement is scheduled for the afternoon, but the time is not confirmed yet.

DGE said that candidates who want to apply for copy of answer sheets of the supply exam can visit the office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations of the concerned district on July 28 and 29 from 11 am to 5 pm and register by paying ₹275 per subject.

Only candidates who apply for a copy of their answer sheet will be able to apply for re-counting/revaluation later and the date for downloading the answer sheet copy via the website will be announced later, DGE said.

The date to apply for re-counting and revaluation will be announced later, it added.

TN HSE +2 supply result 2025: How to check

Go to the official website, dge.tn.gov.in Open the results page and then the supply result for Class 12 Enter your login details Submit and check the result.

The regular TN 12th exam results were announced in May. This year, a total of 792494 students appeared, of whom 419316 were female and 373178 were male students. A total of 753142 (405472 female and 347670 male) students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 95.03 per cent.