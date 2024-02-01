 Education Budget 2024: ₹47619.77 cr allocated for higher education in FY 24-25 | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / education news / Education Budget 2024: 47619.77 cr allocated for higher education in FY 24-25

Education Budget 2024: 47619.77 cr allocated for higher education in FY 24-25

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 01, 2024 05:05 PM IST

The FY 24-25 allocation for the Higher Education Department marginally increased by ₹3525.15 cr, when compared to the FY 23-24 allocation of ₹44,094.62 cr.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Interim Budget allocated 47619.77 cr to the Education Ministry's Department of Higher Education for FY 24-25.

Finance Minister highlighted that female enrolment in higher education increased by 28 percent and that in STEM courses stands at 43 percent which is one of the highest in the world.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Finance Minister highlighted that female enrolment in higher education increased by 28 percent and that in STEM courses stands at 43 percent which is one of the highest in the world.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

While presenting the Interim Budget 2024, the finance minister highlighted that female enrolment in higher education increased by 28 percent and that in STEM courses stands at 43 percent which is one of the highest in the world.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The FY 24-25 allocation for the Higher Education Department is marginally increased by 3525.15 cr, when compared to the FY 23-24 allocation of 44,094.62 cr. The revised estimates for the department stood at 57244.48 cr.

Overall, the Education Ministry has been allocated 1,20,627.87 cr with 73,008.10 cr announced as budgetary allocation for the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL).

Also Read: Education Budget 2024: School Education outlay at 73008.10 crore, marginal increase since last budget

Higher Education Budget 2024: Highlights

  1. Allocation for Statutory and Regulatory Bodies like UGC and AICTE saw a dip from 5780 cr in FY 23-24 to 2900 cr in FY 24-25.
  2. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Tribal Universities did not receive any allocation in this interim budget as opposed to the previous allocation of 37.67 cr in FY 23-24.
  3. National Digital University wasn't allocated any funds in FY 23-24, but has been allocated 100 cr in FY24-25.
  4. Under the student financial aid category, Scholarship for College and University students and the Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir received no allocation again this year.

Here are the key allocation figures for departments under the higher education category.

Schemes, Projects, Bodies, InstitutesAllocation in FY 2023-24 in crRevised Allocation 2023-24 in crAllocation in FY 2024-25 in cr
PM Research Fellowship400330350
Digital India-e-learning420415505
Research and Innovation210.61193355
UGC536064092500
AICTE420400400
AP & Telangana Tribal Universities37.6740.670
IIT9661.5010384.2110324.50
IIM 300331.01212.21
NITs and IIEST4820.64820.605040
IISER146215091540
IISc815.4863.37918.27
IIITs560486.55515.91

Also Read: Education Budget 2024: Govt planning more medical colleges; female enrolment in higher education up, says Sitharaman

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On