Education Budget 2024: 47619.77 cr allocated for higher education in FY 24-25

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Interim Budget allocated ₹47619.77 cr to the Education Ministry's Department of Higher Education for FY 24-25. Finance Minister highlighted that female enrolment in higher education increased by 28 percent and that in STEM courses stands at 43 percent which is one of the highest in the world.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

While presenting the Interim Budget 2024, the finance minister highlighted that female enrolment in higher education increased by 28 percent and that in STEM courses stands at 43 percent which is one of the highest in the world.

The FY 24-25 allocation for the Higher Education Department is marginally increased by ₹3525.15 cr, when compared to the FY 23-24 allocation of ₹44,094.62 cr. The revised estimates for the department stood at ₹57244.48 cr.

Overall, the Education Ministry has been allocated ₹1,20,627.87 cr with ₹73,008.10 cr announced as budgetary allocation for the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL).

Higher Education Budget 2024: Highlights

Allocation for Statutory and Regulatory Bodies like UGC and AICTE saw a dip from ₹ 5780 cr in FY 23-24 to ₹ 2900 cr in FY 24-25. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Tribal Universities did not receive any allocation in this interim budget as opposed to the previous allocation of ₹ 37.67 cr in FY 23-24. National Digital University wasn't allocated any funds in FY 23-24, but has been allocated ₹ 100 cr in FY24-25. Under the student financial aid category, Scholarship for College and University students and the Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir received no allocation again this year.

Here are the key allocation figures for departments under the higher education category.

Schemes, Projects, Bodies, Institutes Allocation in FY 2023-24 in cr Revised Allocation 2023-24 in cr Allocation in FY 2024-25 in cr PM Research Fellowship 400 330 350 Digital India-e-learning 420 415 505 Research and Innovation 210.61 193 355 UGC 5360 6409 2500 AICTE 420 400 400 AP & Telangana Tribal Universities 37.67 40.67 0 IIT 9661.50 10384.21 10324.50 IIM 300 331.01 212.21 NITs and IIEST 4820.6 4820.60 5040 IISER 1462 1509 1540 IISc 815.4 863.37 918.27 IIITs 560 486.55 515.91

