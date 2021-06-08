Education department launches online course for teachers’ training

Bihar education department launched two interactive courses on ‘resourceful teaching’ for the teachers and headmasters on Monday.

The course has been developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in collaboration with non-profit organisation Mantra4Change. The online course is available on DIKSHA platform.

Elaborating the online courses, Giriwar Dayal Singh, director of secondary education said, “As schools are closed in the state, we decide to introduce an online training programme for enriching knowledge of teachers. The courses intend to keep the learning curiosity of teachers active and impart new skills for deliberating subject topics. This will improve the quality of learning and teaching at government schools.”

Ranjit Kumar Singh, director of primary education, said, “We have asked all teachers of classes 8 to 12 to mandatorily undergo the training programme. The course is free of cost and teachers can join online. Teachers’ training and workshop at regular intervals is beneficial for bringing newness in their teaching style.”

“We have already asked all district education officers to create teachers and headmasters’ community for sharing learning materials and benefit students. All those teachers who will perform well in the training course will be felicitated by the department”, he added.

As per officials of education department, one course is designed for Continuing Professional Development while another for specific subject expertise. The online training programme will conclude on June 18.

Last month, the education department had urged the Centre to provide suitable digital devices under the ‘Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’ to school students in the state who are unable to pursue online classes amid closure of schools.