 Educational institutions reopened in Tripura after a week closure due to flood | Education - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
Educational institutions reopened in Tripura after a week closure due to flood

ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
Aug 27, 2024 05:10 PM IST

Tripura schools have been reopened on Tuesday after a week closure due to flood. Those schools where relief camps are still functioning are not reopened yet.

Nearly a week after all educational institutions were declared closed due to flood caused by incessant rainfall, the Tripura schools have been reopened on Tuesday except those schools where relief camps are still functioning.

" All the Schools (Govt., Govt. Aided Schools, Privately Managed Schools, Schools under TTAADC, Madrasas etc.) were declared closed vide Memo No. F. 25(1-1)SE/VJ/2022(Part-1) dated 21/08/2024 and Memorandum of even No. dated 22/08/2024 due to unprecedented flood Situation across the state.

Now, it has been decided by the Education (School) Department ghat all schools of the state will re-open from 27/08/2024 except the schools where relief camps are in operation", reads the notification signed by

Education (School) Department Director Nripendra Chandra Sharma recently.

Tripura witnessed incessant rainfall since August 19 that resulted in severe flood and landslides. Till now, the flood claimed lives of 26 people, injured two and left one missing.

Currently, over 70,000 persons are sheltered at 471 relief camps in the state where they are being provided with food, drinking water, medical help by the administration.

